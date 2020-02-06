Oo La La! Disha Patani in Red Is Every Lover Boy’s Valentine This Month!

Disha Patani in Red for Malang promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

She is sexy and she knows it! Disha Patani goes on to daze everyone around with that ultra-sexy toned frame, a cute smile with dancing skills to boot. Fashion-wise, Disha’s style play has undergone a fair amount of change, from those cute little dresses to quirky athleisure to even opting for ethnic ensembles. She makes a point for the laidback millennial style every time she steps out. Disha has on many occasions displayed a casual, effortless ability to blend comfort with varied styles, irrespective of her fashion stylist but her recent shenanigans have only been tricky. The promotions of Malang have her teamed up with fashion stylist Mohit Rai. Cutting a drop-dead gorgeous picture in a red satin ensemble, Valentine's Day certainly seems to be on Disha's mind.

The millennial has a whopping 30.1 million following on Instagram as she scorches up our Instagram feeds with her sleek dance moves, she is being fit, fabulous, posting those inspirational workout videos and posts. Here is a closer look at Disha's red hot style from Malang promotions. Malang Trailer: 10 HOT and Stunning Pics of Disha Patani That Will Compel You to Book Your Film Tickets in Advance!

Disha Patani - Bewitching in Red

A silk satin dress featuring a lapel collar, a tie detailing and slit was teamed with heels, old toned earrings, bright lips and wavy hair. Disha Patani, You Have Us Wrapped Firmly Around Your Little Finger With These Fabulous Fashion Tidings for Malang!

Malang, a romantic psychological action thriller directed by Mohit Suri features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on 7 February 2020.