Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Look Fabulous as They Jet Off in Style from Mumbai Airport (See Pics)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at the airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not one of those couples who believe in PDA and hence they don't indulge in any social media too. Although it's always a delight catching them on their outings thanks to the paparazzi. The duo were recently spotted at Mumbai airport looking all fab as always. The duo are busy with their upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra which after several delays is slated to release next year. This will be Alia and Ranbir's first film together.The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles.

In their recent photos, Ranbir is seen sporting a casual black tee and blue denims paired with a winter jacket. Alia was seen dressed in a denim dress which she paired with a denim jacket. We love how the couple coordinated in blues. In the past, we have seen them donning colour-coordinated looks. Alia is known to have an amazing airport style. The actress usually goes for casual but classy looks and this was no less.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Snapped at Mumbai Airport:

On the work front, Alia recently started working on her film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film's first look too was released and it won a lot of praises for the actor. As for Ranbir, he will be next seen in Shamshera which is slated to release in July this year. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead and has been helmed by Karan Malhotra.