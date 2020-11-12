Diwali or the festival of lights is just around the corner. Spiritually signifying the victory of light over darkness and hope over despair, these festivities translate to innumerable selfies, gorging on sweets, lighting up diyas and making rangoli. To look our festive best, it's time to scour the wardrobe for those forgotten ethnic outfits and jewellery. With Diwali soirees assuming a low profile in the pandemic times, we can still be festive chic and flaunt our fabulous selves. We have curated a celebrity-approved lookbook of traditional as well as contemporary styles to steal for the festive season. Right from handloom sarees, desi chic dhoti pants, lehengas in bold as well as subtle hues, jewellery and voguish styling is all that elevates even the most basic vibe.

Subtle or glossy minimal makeup with an elegant updo or loose wavy hair seals the festive fashion deal fabulously. Here's a closer look at the celebrity-approved styles. Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 Date and Abhyang Snan Muhurat: Know the Significance and Rituals of the Festivity Held on Choti Diwali

Traditional styles are making a huge comeback for their earthy, ethereal and vintage charm. Heirloom drapes and jewellery with contemporary makeup and traditional hairdos are the festive styles to flaunt this season. Shraddha Kapoor repurposed her mother's traditional Paithani saree with jewellery by Gehna and Anmol, a gajra adorned low hairdo, smokey eyes and nude pink lips for Diwali festivities 2019.

Diwali Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhoti pants are a great non-fussy but an absolutely gorgeous style to flaunt this season. Its versatility lies in its pairing with a crop top, Kurti or a saree. A short length yellow Anarkali in gota and applique featuring a zig-zag pattern with hand-painted highlights in pretty colours was paired off with a cotton dhoti. The set from Gopi Vaid was complimented with jewellery by Shvet, textured hair and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips.

Diwali Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If experimentation excites you then try organza drapes with pearl jewellery that are the perfect sweet spot between contemporary and vintage charm. Styled by Ami Patel for Durgotsava 2019, Alia draped a hand-painted classic red organza saree with black fuchsias enhanced by hand embroidery gota. Gold-toned jhumkis from Amrapali, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Diwali Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the one who loves their traditional weaves albeit a contemporary twist, Banarasi fabrics lent the perfect festive vibes. Sanya Malhotra paired her Ekaya Banaras kurta suit with a bright yellow Banarasi dupatta, earrings by Curio Cottage, juttis by Shilpsutra, an updo and subtle makeup.

Diwali Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ivory, a shade that's been a mood for the celebrities this year is also worthy of a tap. For Armaan Jain's roka ceremony, Tara who was styled by Maneka Hairsinghani chose an ivory chikankari and Bharti mukaish detailed saree with a gold marori border by Anjul Bhandari. Earrings by Roopq Vohra, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Diwali Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The infallible lehenga with its varied sensibilities, styles, colours, prints can be dressed up or down as the mood demands. A bottle green and mustard ikat lehenga set featuring a V-neck blouse, voluminous lehenga and a dupatta worth Rs.62,000 was teamed with shoulder-grazing earrings. Dia's self-done glam featured defined kohl-rimmed eyes, pink lips and a delicate bindi with a low bun.

Diwali Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the glitter lovers, sequined sarees are all the rage to tap on this season. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol draped a midnight blue sequin saree by Manish Malhotra with a dainty layered necklace, sleek hair and nude lips nailed to perfection! Diwali 2020: From Sharad Malhotra, Shefali Jariwala to Vivian Dsena, Here’s How TV Stars Will Celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Diwali Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With these fabulous styling tips from the celebrity closets, choose your favourite look, rise, shine, pout and be the ultimate Diwali Patakha this year!

