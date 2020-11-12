Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 Details: Naraka Chaturdashi or Narak Chaturdashi is one of the most important festive events for the Hindus. The festival celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Narakasura. The occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi is popularly known as Kali Chaudas and Roop Chaudas, in different parts of the country. Since it is celebrated a day before the main Diwali day, the festive event is also called Choti Diwali. If you are seeking more information about Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 – its date, rituals, Abhyang Snan shubh muhurat, and significance, then look no further, as we at LatestLY bring you all the information about Narak Chaturdashi festival.

What is the date of Naraka Chaturdashi 2020?

The occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi is observed on the 14th day (Chaturdashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Karthik as per the Samvat Hindu calendar. Naraka Chaturdashi is observed on the second day of the 5-day Diwali festival. This year, Naraka Chaturdashi will be observed on November 14, i.e. Saturday this year. Choti Diwali 2020 Wishes & Narak Chaturdashi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages, GIFs And SMS to Family and Friends.

What are the auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) of Naraka Chaturdashi 2020?

Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 Date: November 14, i.e. Saturday

Abhyanga Snan Muhurat – 05:18 AM to 06:34 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 05:59 PM on Nov 13

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 02:17 PM on Nov 14

What are the rituals (puja vidhi) of Naraka Chaturdashi?

There are several rituals that devotees observe on the occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. One of the most important rituals of Naraka Chaturdashi is the ‘Abhyanga Snan’. People have to wake up before the sunrise and apply Ubatan, and bath before/during the sunrise. It is believed that people who observe the holy tradition of Abhyang Snan, then they do not go to Hell after their death.

People also apply ‘Kohl’ and wear new traditional clothes after the holy bath. They clean their homes and decorate it with fresh flowers and light earthen lamps. While some devotees complete fasting on the occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi, while some observe partial fasting. Diwali 2020 Greetings & HD Images: From Marathi to Bengali, Know How to Wish 'Happy Diwali' in Different Indian Languages.

There are special prayers held on Naraka Chaturdashi in praise of Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali. Also, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are also worshipped with devotion and dedication. Since Naraka Chaturdashi is observed on the occasion of Diwali Hanuman Puja, some devotees chant prayers in praise of Lord Hanuman too.

What is the significance of Naraka Chaturdashi?

The occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi holds significant importance for Hindus. While some observe the festival for Krishna’s victory over demon king Narakasura, others observe it for Goddess Kali’s victory over Narakasura. The observance of Naraka Chaturdashi signifies the victory of good over evil.

It is said the people who seek blessings from their parents are blessed with happiness and are shown a righteous path in their life. Devotees who rightfully observe all the rituals of Naraka Chaturdashi are blessed with health, wealth, and prosperity in abundance. As November 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family members a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi. Do share this piece of information with your loved ones, and enlighten them about this auspicious festival and its festivities.

