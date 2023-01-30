Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez celebrates her birthday on January 20. The leggy lass who's always praised for her charming looks and acting potential is also a fashionista whom we look up to. Her wardrobe is supremely chic and she often reminds us of the classy bond girl in all James Bond movies. She dresses appropriately for all occasions and is a sight for sore eyes always. Daredevil Born Again: Eiza Gonzalez Denies Being Cast as Elektra in Charlie Cox's Marvel Series.

Eiza Gonzalez's red carpet evolution has been terrific and her pristine looks have always grabbed our attention. A show stealer in the truest sense, she likes making an impact with her attendance. With a powerful persona and a wardrobe that matches its impact equally, Gonzalez works on delivering looks that become the talk of the town. From picking classics like red and black to opting for bright colours like yellow, she's equal parts traditional and experimental with her sartorial choices. To elaborate more on her fashion attempts, let's have a look at some of her best red carpet-outings. Eiza Gonzalez on Makeup: Less Is More for Me.

That's 'Bloody' Good

Eiza Gonzalez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red on Red Carpet, 'Cos Why Not?

Eiza Gonzalez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did Anyone Say, Bond Girl?

Eiza Gonzalez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving Every Bit of It

Eiza Gonzalez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunshine Girl

Eiza Gonzalez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reminds Us of an Indian Silhouette

Eiza Gonzalez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Party Ready!

Eiza Gonzalez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Eiza Gonzalez!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).