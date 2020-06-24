Timothée Chalamet isn't single anymore peeps! While netizens did go into a mini celebration after they learnt recently that Timothee had parted ways with Lily-Rose Depp. Although it seems Chalamet has found love again, this time in Mexican actress, Eiza González. In a few recent pictures that have surfaced online, Timothee was spotted hanging out with Eiza by the pool and the duo were also caught kissing in a few pictures. The alleged couple was spotted hanging out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Cannes 2020 Reveals Cancelled Lineup of Movies, Timothée Chalamet's The French Dispatch, Train to Busan Sequel Among 56 Titles.

While the couple hasn't exactly made things 'official', their PDA has certainly caught a lot of eyeballs. The Little Women actor was recently reported to have split from Lily-Rose Depp in April 2020. He also confirmed he was single in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue. It looks like Chalamet and Eiza were having a fun time and a few pictures also showed Timothee in a cheerful mood as he was seen playing the guitar. Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Part Ways and all the Single Ladies Can Now Enjoy a Happy Dance.

Here's a Picture Of Timothee Chalamet Hanging Out With Eiza:

Here's a Picture of Timothee and Eiza Kissing:

As for Eiza's last romance she has been linked to Australian actor Luke Bracey in the past. Eiza and Luke were last spotted together in December 2019 and looks like things headed for a splitsville after the same.

