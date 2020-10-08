For the ones who can't stop obsessing about Netflix's new series, Emily in Paris, we get you. We're equally fascinated to meet the new fashionista on the block and get engrossed in her Parisian life. Starring Lily Collins, the new series from the makers of Sex and the City sees a Chicago girl trying to fit into the French lifestyle after she relocates to Paris temporarily. While she's certainly excited to start her new life in the city of her dreams, situations aren't in her favour and her journey isn't as hunky-dory as she expected it to be. Lily Collins Is Engaged To Charlie McDowell! Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring And Says ‘The Purest Joy I’ve Ever Felt’ (View Pics).
While this was a brief synopsis that we just presented you with, this is not what the article is about. It's about Lily Collins, our new favourite girl on social media. For the ones who found her styling extremely chic on the show, Collins' Instagram account will prove that it's very much similar to her real life. She's equally trendy and modish in real life as her onscreen character and the similarities are uncanny at times. Don't believe us? Check out pictures from her account that will help you realise. Lily Collins Reveals Her Post Lockdown Plans After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends.
Monochrome Fashion Done Right
View this post on Instagram
The Right Way to Rock Colour Block
View this post on Instagram
Shimmery and Shine
Sequins and Fireworks
View this post on Instagram
Street Style Never Looked So Much Better
View this post on Instagram
Cutesy Dresses
Ah-Mazing
View this post on Instagram
I think this is the last time I dressed up. Remember heels? Me neither...
The success of Carrie Bradshaw is hard to imitate but Emily in Paris seems like a beautiful rendition of it. As Emily Cooper said, it's like poetry! The fashion quotient in the series was ultimate and we hope the standards will keep on increasing with time. Until then, let's bookmark some of Emily's most memorable and classy looks from the series.
