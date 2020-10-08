For the ones who can't stop obsessing about Netflix's new series, Emily in Paris, we get you. We're equally fascinated to meet the new fashionista on the block and get engrossed in her Parisian life. Starring Lily Collins, the new series from the makers of Sex and the City sees a Chicago girl trying to fit into the French lifestyle after she relocates to Paris temporarily. While she's certainly excited to start her new life in the city of her dreams, situations aren't in her favour and her journey isn't as hunky-dory as she expected it to be. Lily Collins Is Engaged To Charlie McDowell! Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring And Says ‘The Purest Joy I’ve Ever Felt’ (View Pics).

While this was a brief synopsis that we just presented you with, this is not what the article is about. It's about Lily Collins, our new favourite girl on social media. For the ones who found her styling extremely chic on the show, Collins' Instagram account will prove that it's very much similar to her real life. She's equally trendy and modish in real life as her onscreen character and the similarities are uncanny at times. Don't believe us? Check out pictures from her account that will help you realise. Lily Collins Reveals Her Post Lockdown Plans After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends.

Monochrome Fashion Done Right

View this post on Instagram Bury the beige and think pink... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Nov 5, 2019 at 5:58am PST

The Right Way to Rock Colour Block

View this post on Instagram Rainbow Brite... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Oct 28, 2019 at 9:15am PDT

Shimmery and Shine

Sequins and Fireworks

View this post on Instagram Sequins and fireworks all week long... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jul 1, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

Street Style Never Looked So Much Better

View this post on Instagram @EmilyinParis, @Redforddog in the window... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Sep 19, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

Cutesy Dresses

Ah-Mazing

The success of Carrie Bradshaw is hard to imitate but Emily in Paris seems like a beautiful rendition of it. As Emily Cooper said, it's like poetry! The fashion quotient in the series was ultimate and we hope the standards will keep on increasing with time. Until then, let's bookmark some of Emily's most memorable and classy looks from the series.

