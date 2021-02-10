Emma Roberts needs no introduction as she has carved a career that talks for itself. She marked her debut with at the age of nine when she auditioned for a film for the first time and got selected for the role. She was seen in Ted Demme's 2001 drama film Blow where she essayed the role of Kristina Jung, the daughter of Johnny Depp's character. She then went on to do some small roles and bagged her first big project when she featured as the lead character Addie Singer in the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous. Emma Roberts Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

This was just the beginning. She made an appearance in many hit films including Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Hotel for Dogs, Valentine's Day, It's Kind of a Funny Story, The Art of Getting By and more. Roberts gained further recognition when she was seen in FX anthology horror series American Horror Story. She also garnered a lot of love for her lead role of Chanel Oberlin on the Fox comedy horror series Scream Queens.

Apart from acting, on the personal front, the actress recently gave birth to a cute little baby boy. Emma and husband Rhodes Robert Hedlund are spending time with the little munchkin and Emma often treats her fans with a few glimpses of her boy. The pictures sure are a pleasant treat for all of us but we cannot help but think about Roberts' stunning maternity wardrobe. She opted for different looks during her pregnancy and we cannot help but take note of it. Today since the actress is celebrating her 30th birthday, we decided to pick 5 stunning outfits from her wardrobe.

Emma Roberts In a Yellow Floral Dress

Emma wore a yellow floral dress for her interview with Drew Barrymore. The loose dress complimented her body and Emma looked absolutely elegant in it. She added chunky jewellery, minimal makeup and a pair of nude block heels to complete her look.

Emma Roberts In a White Ankle-Length Dress

Emma got a casual photoshoot done while she was in her second trimester of the pregnancy. She opted for a very basic white off-shoulder, ankle-length dress for the photos. It had a polka dot pattern on it and the puffed sleeves added a little drama to this otherwise homely dress. She kept her makeup to the minimal and was all about that pregnancy glow. This post also came in as an announcement of her pregnancy. Emma Roberts Confirms She’s Expecting A Baby Boy With Beau Garrett Hedlund! Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Cute Insta Post.

Emma Roberts In a Pink Dress

Even though pregnant, Emma made sure she promotes her film Holidate heavily. She arrived wearing a flowy pink dress on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. She paired the look with pink heels and a red lipstick look and looked ethereal in it.

Emma Roberts In a Multi-Coloured Maxi Dress

Emma made sure that every entry that she makes on a talk show to promote her film Holidate, she makes heads turns. With the pregnancy glow, a multi-coloured maxi dress, nude makeup and a bright smile, the actress looked every inch of divine in this look.

Emma Roberts In a Yellow A-Line Dress

Emma Roberts stepped in a sleek yellow A-Line dress for one of her outings. The dress accentuated her curves and the baby bump. She went for a red lipstick look and added some chunk gold jewellery with a pair of yellow heels to complete the look.

Emma Roberts In a Black Maxi Dress

It was very clear that Emma Roberts was enjoying maxi dresses a lot when pregnant. For another event, the actresses stepped out wearing a black flowy maxi dress. The floral dress had lace on the wrist that made it look very decent. She opted for minimal makeup and black heels for this look.

Emma has always been on top of the fashion game and it was fun to see how she did not disappoint her fans even during her pregnancy. Her wardrobe was all about easy, breezy and chic clothes and people took note of it too. Here's to hoping she continues to give us good movies and even better fashion goals. Join us in wishing Emma Roberts' a very happy 30th birthday.

