Erica Fernandes is a millennial fashion and beauty influencer in addition to being one the most sought after television actresses and a model! Erica’s fashion repertoire is versatile and features a heady mix of ethnic and western ensembles from homegrown and international labels. A flawless beauty game and hair game sees her raising the stakes with any given style vibe. She testified to this thriving vibe with a lockdown special style. An ethnic set from the homegrown label, Mul Mul greeted us. Innately sartorial, Erica has delved this understanding of styles well with accompanying makeup and hair game. The Mumbai girl rose to fame with the portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

With a lithe frame, flawless skin, long silky hair perfectly in sync with an affable nature, Erica finds herself amongst the best-dressed stunners of the small screen. Furthermore, her love for accessories has stemmed into a jewellery line called, EJF Fashion. Pristine whites are a wardrobe must-have! Erica’s simple yet chic style interpretation with a fringed kurta with cropped pants was every bit gorgeous. Here is a closer look. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes Reacts To Rumours of Quitting the Show.

Erica Fernandes - Ethnic Chic

A Lucia kurta with Poppy pants from the homegrown label, Mul Mul worth Rs.8,400 in the sublime white tone featured fringes. Erica added yet another round of fringes with her hair, sleek and shiny. Subtle glam of pink lips, defined eyes, a clutch and embellished juttis by Durvi sealed the deal. Erica Fernandes Is Giving the Classic White Top Blue Denim a Stay at Home, Stay Chic Spin!

Erica Fernandes in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Erica is currently seen as Prerna Sharma Basu to Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

