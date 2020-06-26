As one of the most popular faces on television, Erica Fernandes is also a noted fashion and beauty blogger. Hence, we are always in awe of her style and accompanying beauty game. This Mumbai girl never ceases to amaze us, whether it is dripping elegance in ethnic ensembles or stunning in classic styles. A recent vibe of hers, giving the trusty and always chic white top-blue denim style a worthy spin caught our attention. With the ongoing lockdown, Erica took to the gram to share a stay-at-home, stay-chic picture. All of 27, Erica is known for her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

As a fashion and beauty influencer, Erica's innate understanding of what suits her the best is exemplified in all of her looks. A lithe frame, healthy skin, long silky hair perfectly in place, Erica finds herself amongst the best-dressed stunners of the small screen. Additionally, Erica has translated an immense love for accessories into a jewellery line called, EJF Fashion. Erica Fernandes Birthday Special: Less Is More, Elegant and Perennially Chic for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay Girl!

Erica Fernandes - Nailing Classic Style

A white top with relaxed cap sleeves and boot cut denim. Sleek hair and natural look completed her vibe. Erica Fernandez Gives the Tepid Lockdown an Ethereal Ethnic Spin in Black!

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Erica is currently seen as Prerna Sharma Basu to Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

