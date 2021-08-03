Evangeline Lilly, the Wasp from MCU, celebrates her birthday on August 3. While her camaraderie with Ant-Man actor, Paul Rudd is much appreciated in the Marvel fandom, her fans also root for her fashion choices. Lilly is a terrific dresser, who likes making an impression with all her outings. With her strong promotional style file and equally stronger red carpet avatars, Lilly has managed to impress the fashion critics time and again. If her personal choices are simple, she ensures her styling is top-notch that makes the most basic of outfits stand out. Ant-Man and the Wasp Actress Evangeline Lilly is in India and her Pictures from Delhi are So Damn Good.

Evangeline Lilly has often registered a place in our list of best-dressed celebs in Hollywood. Besides promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp and her subsequent Marvel movies, she has also stood out with a string of fashion hits in the past. Once a charmer, always a charmer - the quote justifies her charming persona. If travelling is her passion, dressing right is her hobby and she's damn good at it. On Evangeline Lilly's 42nd birthday today, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments from the recent past. Ant-Man and the Wasp Movie Review: Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's Pint-Sized Superhero Adventure Provides Giant-Sized Fun.

In Elie Saab

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Georges Chakra

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Halston Heritage

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Reem Acra

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Roberto Cavalli

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Evangeline Lilly was embroiled in a controversy in 2020 when her insensitive comments on COVID-19 and social distancing had irked some of the MCU fans. In fact, the comments had even triggered a campaign against her wherein the fans wanted Marvel to drop her name from the upcoming Ant-Man movie. The actress, however, issued an apology and the matter was cooled down eventually. Lilly will be next seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).