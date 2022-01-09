Farhan Akhtar is a powerhouse of talent in Bollywood. Right from being an actor, director, producer, playback singer to a television host, the man wears many positive titles with utmost grace. Adding to this is his sexy god gifted voice that can make any girl fall for him instantly. Be it acting or directing, his movies always leave a mark. Also, besides doing wonders in showbiz, he has also been socially responsible by speaking against rape and discrimination against women via his initiative MARD. Indeed, he’s a total package who has proved he’s a gem. And as Farhan, the invaluable asset of Bollywood celebrates his birthday today (January 9), we take a look at some of his unknown facts that are really surprising. Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar’s ‘December Duo’ Post Is Giving Us Major Couple Goals (View Pic).

Dil Chahta Hai

You’ll be shocked to know that Farhan is a college dropout and was also threatened by his mother that he'll be thrown out of the house for doing nothing with his life. During this phase, he started to write a script like his father and that’s how he gave birth to Dil Chahta Hai, which also won a national award.

Deewaar Over Sholay

Reportedly, Akhtar has watched the classic film Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra almost 50 times, but was unpleased as he didn’t find it perfect. For him, it’s Deewaar starring Big B which is a much better film.

Hollywood Debut

Besides Bollywood, Akhtar also has a Hollywood connection. As the versatile star had made his international debut in 2004 with film titled Bride and Prejudice. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role.

Films Rejected

Did you know that the birthday boy was the first choice for Rang De Basanti before the makers approached Aamir Khan? If that was not enough, then he has also refused the role of Rana Daggubati in Dum Maaro Dum. Toofan Review: Twitterati Praise Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal And Mrunal Thakur's Performances But Find The Movie Too Predictable.

No Fee

This is rare, but it did happen. As Farhan Akhtar had only charged the token amount of Rs 11 for his lead role in the 2013 biographical sports drama film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Bravo!

That’s it, guys! These are a few lesser-known facts about The Sky Is Pink actor that we bet you know about. Meanwhile, workwise, he was last seen in Toofaan wherein his physical transformation was highly appreciated. LatestLY wishes Farhan Akhtar a very happy birthday. Rise and shine.

