Deepika Padukone Is a Femme Fatale With Oodles of Mystiqueness in Balmain for Mirchi Music Awards 2020 But That Jewellery Is Meh!

Deepika Padukone in Balmain for Mirchi Music Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last night saw the annual musical soiree, the Mirchi Music Awards 2020 transpire in the city. Deepika Padukone sauntered in and played a number on us by pulling off a hoodie blazer - leggings combination from Balmain. With her go-to fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika pulled in a look that easily bordered on being fiercely feminine! It would be safe to say that Deepika has acquired the rare ability to keep us all on tenterhooks. She goes on to up the ante with each appearance with an able glam squad of brilliant artists in tow, carefully curating a distinguished look. Her sartorial choices are constantly under the media scanner and while she has developed her signature style personifying three Cs – Chic, Classy, and Cheeky, Deepika’s obsession with the colour black in most of her off-duty appearances are noteworthy. Yet again, Deepika exemplified her fidelity for the dark hue, this time in a crisp femme fatale vibe.

It is for a reason that the colour black is and will always be SEXY! Here is a quick style recap of Deepika Padukone’s #OOTN. Diet Sabya Drops a Major Fashion Alert, Asks Fans if Ananya Panday’s Filmfare 2020 Look Is a Copycat Version From Deepika Padukone’s Closet?

Deepika Padukone - Hotter Than Hell

It was a blazer with lapels and a hood teamed over a pair of extra-long tights from Balmain. With her hair bunched up into a wild hairdo and flaunting nude makeup, Deepika worked up the look with some ivory-toned jewelry. A pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps sealed the deal.

Deepika Padukone in Balmain for Mirchi Music Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Femme fatale a la 007, Deepika Padukone pulled all plugs but while working the lethal combination of leggings, hooded blazer, intense eyes and nude lips to the T, our only grouse was that the jewellery failed to evoke a wow. 83-The Film: Deepika Padukone's Look Test Pics As Romi Dev Go Viral

Deepika Padukone in Balmain for Mirchi Music Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak as the acid attack survivor. She will be seen as Romi Dev in 83 with Ranveer Singh, scheduled for a release on 10 April 2020. Additionally, she has also committed to star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's as-yet-untitled romantic drama, and to essay the role of Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata from her character's perspective.