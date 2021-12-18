Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her next Hollywood release, The Matrix Resurrections these days. The actor will join the league of actors like Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jade Pinkett Smith and others in this sequel to the iconic franchise. While PCJ's looks have so far been all stunning and glamorous, one look of hers, in particular, reminded us of Margot Robbie's appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival. It was her black sheer dress that had some resemblance to Robbie's but we must say, both looked equally delightful. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde, Whose Picchika Dress Did You Like More?

Priyanka's sheer black outfit which looked more like a jumpsuit belonged to the house of Dolce & Gabbana. PeeCee further styled her look by opting for dramatic eye makeup, coral lips, highlighted cheeks and hair styled in a messy, wavy ponytail. Priyanka is all glam with her promotional looks for Matrix and we can't wait to see what's more in store for us ahead.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Margot Robbie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Margot Robbie, our very own Harley Quinn wore a very similar, black lace pantsuit at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. The outfit, however, was designed by the house of Chanel. Unlike Priyanka, Margot went subtle with her look by opting for nude eye makeup and nude coloured lips. She also let her blonde hair loose and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

While we agree these ladies nailed their individual looks to the T, whose outfit will you like to own? Will it be Priyanka's or Margot's? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Margot Robbie, Whose Sheer Black Outfit Did You Like More? Priyanka Chopra Jonas Margot Robbie

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).