Fatima Sana Shaikh! We saw her last year with two back to back festive releases, Ludo on the OTT platform, Netflix and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in theatres. While 2016 was a phenomenal year for Fatima with the phenomenal success of Dangal that catapulted her to far reaching heights of fame. Her on-screen and off-screen affable charm has been a delight right from the word go as a child artiste in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4. On the fashion front, she has upped her style game in recent times and has experimented with varied stylists to develop a versatile arsenal. She never shies from bold hues, eclectic prints, racy silhouettes or high octane glamour. Her renewed proclivity for experimental styles syncs with her striking features. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her stunning style moments from recent times.

The dimpled girl goes on to give all of her varied styles a dash of subtle glam. Here's a closer look. Palkein Kholo: Fatima Sana Shaikh to Make Her Directorial Debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Video Song.

A blue and white linen saree featuring woven Stripes and hand embroidered colourful floral buttis was worth Rs. 12,995. A white puff sleeve raw silk blouse, a necklace with earrings, subtle makeup of pink lips and centre parted sleek hair completed her look.

Oozing monochrome sass, her look featured black top, denim with folded up hems, a statement belt by Smoke Lab, Lovestruckcow, high heels by Oceedee gold hoops by Melt, textured pseudo wet hair, red lips.

A printed blue green body hugging mini dress by Reik was paired off with delicate baubles by Gehna, wavy side swept hair and subtle makeup.

A red and gold Raw Mango was paired off with a maang tika, earrings, wavy hair and subtle glowy makeup.

A Kaoi printed dress was paired off with a belt, gladiator heels, statement earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bedazzled Off-Shoulder Dress Is Perfect for Your New Year’s Eve Party 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's evolving style sense has us hooked. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

