Winter weddings! They are always a hoot! With the imminent spirited Shaadi Season drawing up close, albeit a low key profile this year, repeating ensembles is the newest cool thing but sometimes we do want to join in the fervour with the contemporary styles that our beloved celebrities endorse. Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen giving the shaadi season fashion arsenal the trendiest update with her recent style. The Dangal girl wooed us with her brilliant screen presence in the recently OTT released dark comedy, Ludo. On the fashion front, Fatima has traversed a long way from tapping a signature style to having mastered the basics and now with varied stylists and vibes. Fatima demonstrated the perfect art of blending fun with festive fashion through a rich blue hued Raw Mango suit set.

Fatima who starred as the baby girl in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420, went on to play the older Geeta Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. Styled by Akshita Singh, here's a closer look at Fatima's splendid ethnic moment. Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Working Off That Deadly Combination of Monochrome, Red Lips, High Heels and Textured Hair!

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Ethnic Chic

A blue and silver Banarasi silk ethnic set featuring a longline kurta, palazzos and a dupatta were paired off with bold red lips, statement earrings and wavy hair. Fatima Sana Shaikh Goes Dressy Chic in a Paisley Printed Maxi Dress for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Promotions!

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ludo, an anthology dark comedy crime film directed by Anurag Basu features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film released on 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).