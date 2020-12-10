This girl is on a roll! She is leaving no stone unturned to keep us hooked to her social media musings as she promotes her back to back festive releases, Ludo on the OTT platform, Netflix and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in theatres. She has roped in fashion stylist Akshita Singh for these brilliant style moments. After going desi chic to pretty in prints, Fatima has now tapped on the infallible monochrome giving it an edgy undertone. Oozing sass with monotones is not that easy, especially with a whole lot of elements like the bold red lip, sleek stilettos and textured wavy hair. Fatima aced all of these vibes effortlessly and gave that monochrome a slick spin. The Dangal girl has, in recent times shown a renewed proclivity for experimental styles. With her striking features perfectly in place, Fatima showcases a rare versatility in styles.

2016 was a phenomenal year for Fatima as Dangal catapulted her to far-reaching heights of fame. Her on-screen and off-screen affable charm has been a delight right from the word go as a child artiste in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420. Here's a closer look. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Dons the Marathi Mulgi Look in Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer.

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Monochrome Sass

Her look featured black top, denim with folded up hems, a statement belt by Smoke Lab, Lovestruckcow, high heels by Oceedee gold hoops by Melt, textured pseudo wet hair, red lips. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bedazzled Off-Shoulder Dress Is Perfect for Your New Year’s Eve Party 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is an upcoming satirical comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Sharma featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 13 November 2020, coinciding with Diwali. Ludo features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film released on 12 November 2020 on Netflix coinciding with Diwali.

