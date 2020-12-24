The Dangal girl shot to fame in 2016 with her brilliant portrayal of the older Geeta Phogat. A child artiste in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420, Fatima has come a long way in Bollywood. She is all set to woo us with her upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She got into the promotional mood for the film and has been leaving no stone unturned to bring in the best styles to the fore. Styled by Akshita Singh, Fatima recently took to flaunting a maxi dress from the homegrown label, Raani. It was paisley printed black gold dress. Looking fabulous, Fatima added yet another stunning style moment to her evolving style repertoire. We love how Fatima has upped her style game in recent times. With her stellar performance and an affable charm that's evident off-screen too, Fatima delights!

Maxi dresses are versatile in nature. With their uber comfort being perfectly in place, they can be dressed up or dressed down as the mood demands. Fatima chose a dressed-up version with heels, jewellery and smudged eyes. Here's a closer look. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Dons the Marathi Mulgi Look in Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer.

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Dressy Chic

A Zeenal maxi dress in gold paisleys with a velvet yoke of antique metalwork by Raani was complemented with a black and gold belt. Gold-toned jewellery, wavy hair, subtle makeup of smudged eyes and pink lips completed her look. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bedazzled Off-Shoulder Dress Is Perfect for Your New Year’s Eve Party 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, a satirical comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Sharma features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15th November 2020, coinciding with the Diwali festivities this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).