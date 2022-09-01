The annual Filmfare Awards was a glittery event as predicted! The who's who of Bollywood arrived to grace the awards ceremony and many prominent names including Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal took home trophies in different categories. The awards night put up a spectacular display of fashion with many celebrities putting their best foot forward. If Kiara Advani's dramatic thigh-high slit gown was a show-stealer, wait till you had a chance to see what Katrina Kaif wore on the big night. Filmfare Awards 2022: Tejasswi Prakash's Black Outfit Reminded Us of Deepika Padukone's Pink Michael Cinco Gown!

While Kaif is used to picking modern attires on the red carpet, this time she took an ethnic route and stunned us like never before. Mrunal Thakur was another celebrity whose style statement impressed us personally and reminded us of Zendaya's formal look from a few months back. To elaborate on other best-dressed celebrities and take a look at who wore what for the big night, we'll let the pictures do all the talking. So here you go! Shehnaaz Gill Looks Regal in White Embellished Saree at Filmfare Awards 2022 (View Pics).

Kiara Advani

Mrunal Thakur

Shehnaaz Gill

Katrina Kaif

Vidya Balan

Ranveer Singh

Amyra Dastur

Pranutan Bahl

Malavika Mohanan

Mouni Roy

Tejasswi Prakash

