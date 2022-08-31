Shehnaaz Gill is an epitome of grace. The actress looked regal in white embellished saree at Filmfare Awards 2022. She kept her look simple yet chic for the event. Take a look at her pictures below. Shehnaaz Gill Poses in Glam Outfits While Grooving to Ckay’s 'Love Nwantiti' Remix Version in New Instagram Reel – WATCH.

Vision In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Media Trending News (@mediatrendingnews)

Elegant Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shehnaazgill (@shehnaazgill_famm34)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)