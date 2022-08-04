Friendship Day is right around the corner and we bet you girls are eager to look your fashionable best! Now, those who are wondering if the day was recently celebrated, then let us tell you that, the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, however, India continues to celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August. This means that this year, the day will be celebrated on August 7, 2022. Now with barely a few days in your hand, we suggest you start with your shopping already! Friendship Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: Send Happy Wishes and Greetings to Your Pals on This Day!

For girls who are eyeing wearing some cool mini dresses this time or chic co-ord sets, there are ample of options available in the market. And just in case you are too confused to choose or don't know what to buy really, we have some Gen-Z stars who will help you pick the right outfit! From Ananya Panday's peppy style to Tara Sutaria's sensuous wardrobe, this list has all the popular names along with their best fashion avatars. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, start scrolling and don't forget to pick the right outfit! Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Nailed The Corset Look Better?

A Cute Pink Co-ord Set Like Ananya Panday's!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Janhvi Kapoor's Pretty Midi Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

A Bodycon Dress Like Alaya F's!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Simple Jeans and a Tube Top Like Tara Sutaria's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Sara Ali Khan's One-Off Shoulder Dress to Add Some Glam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Shanaya Kapoor's Ruched Dress That Looks Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

A Cute Checkered Skirt with a Crop Top Like Khushi Kapoor's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

So, whose styling are you going to imitate this Friendship Day? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).