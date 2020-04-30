Gal Gadot Birthday Special: A Peek into Her 'Wonder'ful Closet that's a Dream for any 'Woman' Out There (View Pics)

Gal Gadot Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While she's not an Amazonian warrior in real-life, Gal Gadot did serve in Israel military as a fitness instructor. And while her superhero character gets to wear a golden armour on-screen, in real life she has an envious closet filled with some alluring outfits. A red-carpet siren, Gadot strives for perfection. She swiftly glides through her numerous appearances while happily posing for the shutterbugs. With her tall and lean frame, she could be any designer's muse, sticking and flaunting to his collection and his collection only. But she hates restrictions, doesn't she? Gal Gadot to Reunite with Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10 and also Have a Spin-off on her Character?

Gadot's not just an actress. She's a philanthropist and a working mum in the end. Some of her appearances also include formal outfits that are subtly sexy. Diving into the world of glamour was a rather sudden decision that had its own wonders and Gal was certainly waiting to shine. She decided to take Hollywood by storm, one appearance at a time. From Givenchy to Prada, she has been strutting in style in all their designs and we have personally bookmarked seven of her most gorgeous outings of all time. Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Upcoming Superhero Film Will Not Ditch This Plot Point From Batman V Superman.

As the actress gears up to celebrate her big day, let's rewind the time and have a look at some of her #ootns that fondle our hearts even today.

Gal Gadot in Armani Prive

Gal Gadot in Dolce & Gabbana

Gal Gadot in Esteban Cortázar

Gal Gadot in Givenchy

Gal Gadot in Prada

Gal Gadot in Prada

Gal Gadot in Saint Laurent

Gal loves reinventing her wardrobe and sticking to trends that dominate the fashion scenario at that point of time. But there's no harm in that. While some prefer being classic, she's slightly more inclined towards being trendy. It's like going in with the flow. We hope the actress continues wooing our hearts with her style file in future and that we keep falling short of words to describe our reactions. Happy Birthday, Gal!