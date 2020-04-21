Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Upcoming Superhero Film Will Not Ditch This Plot Point From Batman V Superman

Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to a later date in August due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie marks the return of Gal Gadot, as the titular superheroine, and Patty Jenkins, as the celebrated director. Chris Pine is also returning playing a guy who as per the prequel was supposed to be dead. But, also returning is another element that ties in Wonder Woman 1984 to Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Gadot first made her debut as Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman, before going to star in her solo adventure film, followed by Justice League. WW84 will be in canon BvS, we will see the superheroine's alter-ego Diana Prince working in a museum, as mentioned in the first film.

As per the latest issue of Empire magazine, which features Wonder Woman on the cover, there is a solid reason why Diana Prince works at the museum. Film industry analyst Luiz Fernando shared the tidbits on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "According to #Empire, #BatmanvSuperman is still canon in #WW84, and #Diana works at the #SmithsonianMuseum to keep track of any dangerous or mystical items, and lives in the #Watergate complex, where she has a view in any direction of Washington and can monitor the US government."

Check Out Luiz's Tweet Here:

According to #Empire, #BatmanvSuperman is still canon in #WW84, and #Diana works at the #SmithsonianMuseum to keep track of any dangerous or mystical items, and lives in the #Watergate complex, where she has a view in any direction of Washington and can monitor the US government. pic.twitter.com/yXxXFNmNXw — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 16, 2020

Expect more such details about Wonder Woman 1984 to spill in the coming days. Makers need to do something to keep the fans hyped up despite the delay. Also... RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT!