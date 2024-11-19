Are you over Barbiecore already? Well, we are not. We are still obsessing over those pretty pink outfits and need reasons to drool over them all over again. While pink is a colour that is often associated with all things cute, let's not ignore its power altogether. The colour can also make you look hot if styled correctly. That reminds us of the time when our Bollywood beauties picked this beautiful shade for their red carpet-appearances. Let Priyanka Chopra Help You Pick the Right Outfit for Your Next Date! View Pics.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra, all the popular B-town ladies have swooned over these pretty pink gowns in the recent past. These red carpet appearances had won our hearts then and they continue to win our hearts even today. While PeeCee preferred an off-shoulder gown to accentuate her figure, Kriti loved the thigh-high slit outfit that allowed her to flaunt her toned legs to the fullest. We know, reading about their designs won't justify their beauty. So let's check out a few of these pictures, shall we? Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Other Actresses Slaying in Chikankari Lehengas (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose pretty pink gown did you like the most?

