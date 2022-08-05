Genelia Deshmukh is known to be the vivacious actress of Bollywood. Apart from winning hearts on the big screens, she has made an amazing impression even off screen. Be it about her works or her fashion statements or her personal life, fans are curious to know everything about her. However, it is hER uber-glam looks that have become talk of the town. From sizzling in thigh-high slit dresses to slaying in sarees to rocking in casuals, her style quotient has often been discussed. Genelia Deshmukh Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine In Her Simple But Tasteful Yellow Saree (View Pics).

Genelia Deshmukh’s wardrobe is steal-worthy. From western-wear to ethnic attires, the actress has outfits that fit perfectly for every occasion. But as she turns a year older today, let’s just checkout the sarees in which she looked effortlessly stylish and that are glam for every occasion. Genelia Deshmukh’s Denim Sequin Dress Is What You Need for That Next Casual Party in Town!

Floral Beauty

Simple Yet Chic

A Blingy Affair

Elegance At Its Best

A Bit Of Sparkle

Ravishing In Red

Get Up, Dress Up, Show Up

Genelia Deshmukh, who celebrates her 35th birthday today, has served major fashion goals over the years. She looks effortlessly glamorous and one just cannot take their eyes off her, especially her saree-clad looks. She adds charm to all her looks with her grace and poise. Here’s wishing the beautiful Genelia a very happy birthday!

