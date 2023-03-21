With the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa coming up, it's a no-brainer that girls would be sorting their outfits to pick that one perfect one. While shararas are so much in vogue, nothing can beat the elegance of an Anarkali. These lightly embroidered Anarkalis when paired with bottoms and a dupatta look divine and there's no reason why you shouldn't invest in them. In fact, Gudi Padwa is just the right occasion for you to flaunt this pretty design and when it comes to picking the right outfit, Alia Bhatt can help you out. 5 Outfits that Alia Bhatt Should Have Ditched Instead!

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has always been a lover of this beautiful silhouette and that explains why she prefers them so much for her promotional outings. Bhatt's wardrobe is filled with such pretty Anarkalis that it's hard for us to take our eyes off them. From stunning colours like purple and yellow to monotone hues of green and pink, she has all the assortments that one would fall in love with. We have personally bookmarked some of her best appearances so far and it's time we share the list with y'all. So, without wasting any more time let's delve to check out Alia Bhatt's best Anarkali looks. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Beauties in Pretty Striped Dresses!

Simplicity Goes a Long Way

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something That's Lightly Embellished

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Outfit That's Bright in Colour

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Floral Printed Outfit

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something that's Subtle But Looks Charming

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

