It's time to get all spooky as Halloween is just around the corner. While children are busy with their trick or treat, let adults enjoy the festival by playing all dress-up. It's that time of the year when playing fancy dress is not considered boring and you are compelled to think about characters that you can ape. Be it superheroes or movie characters and ghosts, Halloween compels you to pick a character for the night and it's super fun if you do it right. Halloween 2020 Virtual Celebrations: Spooky Online Video Game Events You Can Be a Part of & the list of October 31 Parties, Parades and Trick-or-Treat Events that Have Been Cancelled.

While Halloween is all about donning different avatars, there are times when celebs have taken all the wrong turn. There have been instances when we have seen them wearing some outrageous costumes that have made our eyes pop but for wrong reasons. Be it Kim Kardashian's mermaid costume or when Kylie Jenner tried to ape Christina Aguilera, Halloween hasn't always been fun when it comes to Hollywood celebs. Halloween 2020 Rare Blue Moon: Know More about the Mysterious October 31st Moon That Only Happens Every 19 Years Making Hallows’ Eve Spooky!

Think we are talking too much? Well, have a look at some of the pictures from the previous Halloween bashes and then probably suggest if we are right or wrong.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid for Halloween (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande for Halloween (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cardi B

Cardi B for Halloween (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum for Halloween (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian for Halloween (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner for Halloween (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus for Halloween (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since this year the celebration will be restricted to virtual events, we wonder if we'll have any celebs who will feature in this 'outrageous' department. But knowing Hollywood, you can expect anything and everything. Until then, let's keep wondering what were these celebs thinking while picking these costumes for Halloween.

