Halloween 2020 is cancelled too, even though we thought we will be done with the coronavirus pandemic by August itself BUT the deadly COVID-19 infection has taken over our October 31 plans as well. However, just like any other 2020 celebration, planners have come up with some virtual ways to celebrate the spook-fest. Right from some online video game events to virtual Halloween costume parties, there are many ways you can celebrate October 31 amid the COVID -19 celebration in a way that you protect your health and even of others.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released holiday guidelines, including for Halloween. According to experts, you must avoid high-risk activities such as hayrides, traditional trick-or-treating, and indoor costume parties, and instead participate in low-risk activities such as decorating one’s house, having a Halloween costume contest online, and decorating pumpkins outside.

Here Are The Halloween Events 2020 That Have Been Cancelled:

Alabama: In Auburn, the Downtown Trick or Treat event has been cancelled.

Alaska: In Anchorage, the Kid's Halloween Train has been cancelled.

California: In Anaheim, the Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash has been cancelled.

Colorado: In Lakewood, The Haunted Trail Adventure has been cancelled.

Delaware: In Newark, the Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Main Street has been cancelled.

Florida: In Orlando, the Universal's Halloween Horror Nights have been cancelled.

Kentucky: In Louisville, the Halloween Parade has been cancelled.

Maryland: In Pocomoke City, Trick or Treating has been cancelled.

Massachusetts: In Salem, all parades have been cancelled.

Michigan: In Traverse City, the Halloween Walk has been cancelled.

New Jersey: In Ocean City, the Halloween Parade has been cancelled.

New York: In New York City, the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade is cancelled.

South Dakota: In Yankton, the Harvest Halloween is cancelled.

Texas: In Waxahachie, the Screams Halloween Theme Park event has been cancelled.

Washington: In Snoqualmie, the Halloween Storytelling Train has been cancelled.

Virtual Gaming Events You Can Be a Part of:

Apex Legends: 2020's highly-anticipated Apex Legends Halloween event deets are not out BUT it is said that a variety of both earnable and premium cosmetics, Fight or Fright featured a nighttime version of the King’s Canyon map in the limited Shadowfall mode, in which a mysterious figure hosted a warped version of the Apex Games.

Pokémon GO: Halloween-themed event every October, featuring special Halloween-themed outfits, spooky research tasks and raids, and increased appearances of Ghost- and Dark-type Pokémon.

Moreover, there are many big-small virtual zoom Halloween parties that will take place. You can check with your local event holders to find out or can plan one with your friends from scratch, now that you have enough time.

