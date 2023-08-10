The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19 this year. The festival celebrates Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It falls in the holy month of Saawan which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Ladies observe a day-long fast to mark the occasion and it holds a lot of prominence in the Hindu families. As the name suggests, women prefer wearing green (hara) colour outfits on this day and celebrate with their near and dear ones. 5 Times Rani Mukerji Proved Her Unconditional Love for Sabyasachi Designs!

Now while green as a colour is not very hard to find in any woman's closet, we still have a few recommendations for you to seek inspiration from. From Kriti Sanon's sharara design to Alia Bhatt's bandhani print ethnic suit, there are tons of options for you to choose from. The colour stands for harmony and growth and is often considered a very auspicious colour to wear. So just in case you are planning to shop for some green outfits this year, we suggest you seek some inspiration from our beloved Bollywood ladies. To make things easier, we have curated a list of some of our favourite looks for you to admire.

So, without taking any more time, let's check out some best traditional suits in the green colour donned by our favourite Bollywood beauties.

All Things Printed

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Sharara Lovers

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bandhej Print Never Disappoints

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If You Are in Mood For Something Simple

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Stunning Suit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Brocade Fabric Lovers

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning As Always

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which suit design won your heart finally?

