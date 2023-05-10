We are so glad for Madhuri Dixit decided to return to India to mark her comeback in Bollywood. Post her wedding, Dixit had shifted her base to the US but decided to return and start her second innings in B-town. And well, it wasn't a bad decision. Madhuri, today, is flooded with offers - be it for OTT, movies or judging reality TV shows. While her schedule is jam-packed, we can only thank her for it. Why do you ask? Well, simply because it gives us more opportunities to marvel at her sartorial picks. Madhuri Dixit Buys Brand New Porsche Car Worth Rs 3.08 Crore.

Madhuri may not be very bold in her fashion choices but her elegance is unmatched. She carefully decides what she wants to wear for what occasion and her choices are often distinct. And if you think she sticks to Indian designs preferably, well then you're highly mistaken. Madhuri loves her evening gowns as much as she adores her six yards. But in this article, we'll be only discussing her saree looks that are a sheer delight for your eyes. From a stunning Manish Malhotra to elegant Jayanti Reddy, Dixit's style file has all the prominent names and you won't be disappointed. Madhuri Dixit Gorges on Vada Pav With Tim Cook, Apple CEO Says, ‘It’s Delicious’.

So, without wasting any more time, let's check out some of Madhuri Dixit's best saree looks.

In JJ Valaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Nikita Gujral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Masaba Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Jayanti Reddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Faraz Manan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

So, which of her saree looks is your ultimate favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).