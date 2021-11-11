Hina Khan is a total stunner, isn't she? For someone who set the temperature soaring at the Cannes Film Festival, strutting in style on the streets of Mumbai, is probably a cakewalk for her. Right from her debut as a TV actress to her stint in Bigg Boss and eventually marking her entry in Bollywood and OTT space, Khan's journey is peppered with one too many sartorial wonders that are stunning and hard to resist. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Hina has a rather brilliant team of stylists who thoughtfully conceptualise all her looks. The recent one is no different. The Unlock actress picked a stunning pre-draped saree from the house of Reeti Arneja and we were sold. If boho fashion is your cup of tea and you love the idea of chunky jewellery, then Hina's new #ootd is the one for you. With a top like blouse and saree to go with, she kept her look rich and contemporary. Hina Khan Birthday: 10 Super Glamorous Outfits We'd Like to Steal From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

Hina Khan in Reeti Arneja

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She further styled her outfit with contoured cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes to go with. Chunky silver jewellery and a nose ring completed her look further. If you wish to own this outfit for your wardrobe someday, it's available on the designer's own website. But it is priced at Rs 50,400 and can be a bit heavy on your pockets. So go ahead and buy it, if you're hopelessly in love with it.

