It is officially summer now and people are craving beach holidays. But holidays are a distant dream now as people are locked up in their houses due to the current COVID-19 situation. But if someone wants to shop for their next beach vacation, then they can take a cue from super stylish Indian TV celebrities. Even a few days back they gave us major vacation goals. After the first lockdown ended, they stepped out for vacations after a long time.

They were so bored with their usual routine that they took a chance and went on vacation even during the ongoing pandemic situation to relax their minds. And undoubtedly, they gave us some serious beachwear goals from their beach vacays. As we all know that when it comes to fashion, Indian TV actresses are always ahead of the curve. They flaunted their bikini looks on their Instagram posts

Let’s have a look at the TV actresses who rocked bikini looks:

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is indeed a water baby; she often goes on beach holidays. The diva posted this picture of herself on Instagram from her Maldives vacation. She looked stunning in a pink bikini set.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma looked sultry in this black closed-neck bikini. The picture is from her Goa vacation and while sharing the same, she wrote, "When you accidentally spill a bottle of bronzer on your body.. or maybe deliberately @shurabhavinofficial #bronzedbeachbabe (sic)."

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik has been in the news continuously after winning the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. After coming out of the house, she has shared a throwback photo of herself where she can be seen enjoying a dip in the pool in a printed bikini. The actress captioned it as, "Craving for a #vacation . . . #bosslady #rubinadilaik (sic)."

Mouni Roy

The Naagin fame actress looked sizzling hot in the blue-printed bikini. This picture is from her 2017 US vacation. While sharing the still, she wrote, “Humming the heart jazz…(SIC).”

Lopamudra Raut

Lopamudra Raut loves to flaunt her perfectly toned bikini body and this picture is the proof of the same. She is looking extremely hot in the blue bikini.

Now, are you thinking about your next beach vacation? If yes, then choose a few celebrity-inspired beachwears.

