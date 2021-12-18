Hina Khan is busy slaying these days. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress who's a part of one too many music singles is taking all her time to sign her next big acting outing. And while she does that, she's keeping her fans occupied and entertained with her fashionable outings. Hina is quite active on Instagram and loves uploading and sharing all major updates with her fan base. After strutting in style in a classic pink gown, Hina took the opportunity to slay in an emerald green suit and the result was stunning. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Hina took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion outing that had 'gorgeous' written all over it. It was a simple green traditional suit with gold detailing and a bandhej dupatta to go with it. With green smoky eyes, curled eyelashes, highlighted cheeks and hair styled in a chic bun, she completed her look further. Hina had also paired her outfit with an emerald necklace and matching earrings to go with and needless to say, she looked flawless. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Hina Khan in Gopi Vaid

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Hacked actress who also marked her OTT debut is busy searching for the right script these days. And while she's busy with that, let's grab this opportunity to ogle at her Instagram clicks, one picture at a time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).