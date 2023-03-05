With the festival of Holi fast approaching, it's only wise that you go hunting for the right outfit to flaunt. On Holika Dahan, the day before you play Holi with colours, it's customary to lit pyres that symbolise the victory of good over evil. Ladies deck up in simple but traditional attires for the occasion and this time, we have a famous celebrity who can inspire you to pick the right outfit for the occasion. Siddharth Wishes His ’Princess of Heart’ Aditi Rao Hydari on Her Birthday with a Heartfelt Pic.

Let Padmaavat beauty, Aditi Rao Hydari help you pick the right traditional outfit this year. We recently had a chance to scroll through her stylist, Sanam Ratansi's Instagram account that's filled with Aditi's fashion shenanigans. One look at her account and you are convinced that Aditi's her muse and she likes dressing up this royal beauty. Decked up in some of the best traditional suits available on the block, the Hey Sinamika beauty looks divine and gorgeous. From traditional Anarkali suits to sharara designs, she has so many options to offer and all you need to do is seek the right inspiration and make a wise choice. Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: Her Wardrobe is Eternally Charming and Effortlessly Chic!

So, without wasting any more time, let's have a quick look at some of her best traditional suits.

In Label Anushree

In Punit Balana

In Prints by Radhika

In Punit Balana

In Jigar Mali

So, which of Aditi Rao Hydari's looks will you like to imitate for your Holi celebration? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

