Lady Gaga is busy making some stellar appearances these days. The actress who will be next seen in House of Gucci is actively promoting her new release while also dropping some major style bombs on us. Gaga plays the lead in this drama and going by her terrific appearances, she has certainly amped up our excitement in the same. After posing in some couture outfits by Lanvin, Gucci, Rodarte and Valentino, Gaga picked a hot black outfit from the 'house' of Armani and looked flawless.

It was a rather sensuous outfit with a deep and plunging neckline. The sheer detailing at the bust amplified its look further. A perfectly, well-fitted, bodycon dress went well with her blonde locks. She further styled it by opting for red lips and heavy eye makeup. Now Lady Gaga is known for her outrageous fashion sense and her ability to nail the trickiest of silhouettes. This one, however, was more chic and uber glamorous. We'd definitely root for this one for years to come.

Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci NY Premiere

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Besides Lady Gaga, this Ridley Scott directorial also stars some powerful actors like Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek. Its New York premiere was recently organised and we can't wait for its India release. Until then, let's keep hoping that Gaga keeps making such stunning appearances.

