Huma Qureshi Is Channeling That Pristine White Vibe With a Dash of Subtle Glam in These Throwback Pictures!

Huma Qureshi regaled us with her sublime yet understated beauty as Mohsina Hamid in the Anurag Kashyap directed gritty gang-war drama, Gangs Of Wasseypur in 2012. Over the years now, Huma has had her varied trysts of experimental fashion, courtesy different styling sensibilities. But what distinguishes her is the innate vibe of embracing the curves and snowballing them perfectly into ensembles that appeal. Add on to it, a generous dash of beauty and hair game and Huma becomes the poster girl for the modern traditionalist Indian woman. She has found her solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Kavita Lakhani. A throwback series of images with Huma dazzling in the wardrobe quintessential white caught our attention. Looking every bit chic and channelling that minimalism to the T, Huma delights and how!

In recent times, Huma has experienced a fashion redemption of sorts, courtesy her Cannes fabulosity of 2018 and 2019. She has stepped on those tricky grounds with aplomb and her hotter than ever avatar is totally a Monday snooze breaker. Here's how. Huma Qureshi Cannes Journey: Two Years of Edgy Fashion, Sensational Spunk and Red Carpet Sass!

Huma Qureshi - White Delight

A longline coat dress featuring a front slit and a deep plunge, courtesy designer Vidhi Wadhwani was teamed with wavy centre-parted hair and subtle glowy glam. Posing with Marinated Chicken and Eating Spaghetti, Huma Qureshi Looks Deliciously Gorgeous in Her Recent Photo Shoot.

Huma Qureshi in Vidhi Wadhwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Huma was last seen as Shalini in Leila, a dystopian drama web Netflix series based on the 2017 eponymous novel by Prayaag Akbar that follows the story of Shalini, who tries to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian regime in near future. She will be seen in a cameo appearance in Ghoomketu, an upcoming comedy-drama film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead roles.