Huma Qureshi Is Taming Neon and Navy Blue All in One Perfect Pantsuit Vibe!

Huma Qureshi in Rippii Sethi pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi, the pretty actress oozes a rare exuberance on-screen and delights with her spontaneity, charm and versatility. Her penchant for unconventional roles has allowed her to build a heady film repertoire. Off-screen though, Huma treads on the tricky fashion grounds with a few hits and misses. Having invoked the ire of the fashion critics on quite a few occasions for her unflattering style choices, Huma is experiencing fashion redemption of sorts. While getting her basics on point, Huma has decided to venture into the experimental territory with fashion stylist Kavita Lakhani. Together, the duo has been pulling the plug with bright hues, bold cuts and silhouettes along with some tricky fabrics. Huma too has been taking it all in her stride with us marvelling at this style flip. A throwback vibe of Huma's featuring an oversized pantsuit with a pop of neon had us hooked.

Huma Qureshi - Neon, Navy and Nice

Huma teamed a neon turtleneck by ADK with a glossy navy toned pantsuit by Rippii Sethi. A bold gold chain by Fancy Pastels, metallic heels by Tresmode, wavy hair and nude glam of pink lips and delicately lined eyes completed her look. Huma Qureshi Cannes Journey: Two Years of Edgy Fashion, Sensational Spunk and Red Carpet Sass!

On the professional front, Huma was last seen as Shalini in Leila, a dystopian drama web Netflix series based on the 2017 eponymous novel by Prayaag Akbar that follows the story of Shalini, who tries to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian regime in near future. She will be seen in a cameo appearance in Ghoomketu, an upcoming comedy-drama film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead roles.