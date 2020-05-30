Idina Menzel Birthday Feature: Slaying the Red Carpet Comes Naturally to Her (View Pics)

Idina Menzel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She's a Broadway sensation and a songstress and her red carpet revolution has been as remarkable as her resume. The Rent actress likes to strut in style on the red carpet and her fashion extravaganza is often a delightful affair. For someone who doesn't shy away from picking the boldest of attire to letting her outfit speak for her persona, Menzel is a muse that any designer craves for. Her Carolina Herrera wedding gown is still so fresh in our minds that we continue gushing about it to date. Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel Join the Second Edition of 'The Disney Family Singalong'.

Idina's looks are carefully crafted keeping her own taste in mind. They are refined, polished and charming with a dash of edgy. Her red carpet outings, in particular, are a fashion thesis in themselves. From sheer gowns to structured silhouettes, she loves having a style platter filled with different designs. Restriction finds no place in her dictionary and experimentation is, in fact, the key for her. As the Frozen actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, here's going back in time to pick some of her most exemplary fashion outings. Have a look. Frozen 2 Movie Review: Idina Menzel And Kristen Bell Bring Back The Cute Camaraderie Of Sisters In This Mystical Sequel.

Idina sure loves taking a leaf out of Elsa's fashion book. She has certainly ditched her dark locks for blonde one and they sure look endearing on her. Her promotional affair for Frozen has been remarkable so far and we hope nothing changes on that front. Her booming voice is not the only quality worth mentioning about her, her amazing fashion sense is equally astounding. Here's raising a toast to her creative self. Happy Birthday, Idina!