We had no idea that we would be discussing Tricolour face mask of all the other fancy accessories in January 2020 BUT here we are. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our country in the month of March taking lives of people, human lifestyle changed. The country will not see massive get-togethers on the occasion of Independence day this year. However, ahead of August 15 markets are flooded with tricolour face masks. While it is mandatory to wear a mask to protect ourselves from the deadly virus, people are finding pleasure experimenting with the masks. The most recent ones are tri-colour masks that are easily available in the market. And if you don't find one you can quickly make one at home. Wondering how? We have your back with an easy DIY tutorial!

You can safely go out to buy Tricolour masks at shops selling that usually also sell hand sanitizers, disinfectants and other protective COVID-19 items. Along with tri-colour masks, there are other types of desi masks available. Face masks with Hanuman ji, Ganesha prints are also available. Independence Day 2020 Special Tricolour Menu: From Tiranga Sandwich, Pizza to Jelly Shots, Interesting Recipes to Make and Celebrate The Day at Home.

Here's how to make DIY Tri-Colour Face Mask:

Not just the normal blue cloth maks, K-N75 maks or designer cotton mask, people have gotten luxurious masks made for themselves. After a man in Pune made a mask entirely of gold, a jeweller from Surat seems to have taken inspiration. We've also seen diamond-studded face masks with designs that have diamonds studded on them and the cost starts from a lakh to up to Rs 4 lakh. A businessman in Odisha's Cuttack district got himself a gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Now, you have the humble tricolour face mask ahead of Independence Day on August 15. You can also opt for Independence Day flags, balloons, T-shirts, headgear, wrist bands etc.

