Isabela Merced, the rising star of Hollywood celebrates her birthday on July 10. She'll have a rather special celebration this year considering she's exiting her 'teens' and entering into her early 20s. The young, up and coming actress who rose to prominence post her stint in and as Dora, has quickly taken Hollywood by storm with Mark Wahlberg being her silent cheerleader. While she's displaying her acting prowess with all of her filmy outings, her red carpet shenanigans are also getting highlighted.

Being a true Peruvian-American actress, Isabela's red carpet offerings have also had many similar traits. She often picks elegant gowns for the occasion but she's also a peppy, fun-loving girl who likes making casual appearances equally. With a keen eye for fashion, Moner has been a favourite with the fashion critics and her choices have always struck a chord with us. Of course, the girl is just getting started in the industry and has miles more to go, and yet she has boggled our minds with her choices so far.

As Isabela (Moner), Merced gets ready to celebrate her big birthday this year, here's recalling some of her best fashion appearances.

The One With the Long Train

Isabela Merced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Cos White is Never Wrong

Isabela Merced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Magic of Monochrome

Isabela Merced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And That's How You Keep it Simple

Isabela Merced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Perfect Evening Gown Does Exist

Isabela Merced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving its Dramatic Neckline

Isabela Merced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic and Stylish

Isabela Merced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Mark Wahlberg's association with Moner, the actress had once said that the Hollywood A-lister wanted to be a part of Dora but his nephew, Mark Wahlberg ended up being a part of it. Well, that's doesn't mean the duo won't collaborate on a project together in future. Here's hoping they would, very soon. And until then, here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self.

Happy Birthday, Isabela Moner!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2021 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).