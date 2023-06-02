Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a massive fan following of 66.8 million followers on Instagram. When the actress is not starring in a movie, she's churning fab fashion statements that can make any fashion pundit go wow. The humble star always turns heads with her unique fashion sense and we have no complaints. From red carpet outings to promotional appearances, her style game is sorted. There's an extra-edge to her couture which makes her stand out from the herd. Jacqueline Fernandez's Saree Looks That Are Perfect For Your BFF's Wedding!

Well, with the help of her go-to-stylist and team, the actress always manages to bring eye-pleasing and oh-so-charming fashion gems to the table. In a nutshell, Jacqueline's style is always evolving, which is her USP. On that note, we would like to appreciate her fashion by bringing to light some of her best outfits that scream glam. So, without further ado, let's get started. Nora Fatehi Time Travels To The 50s In Latest Insta Post, Embraces Vintage Glamour in Black Gown With Retro Look (View Pics).

Co-Ord Set Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Serving Hooded Dress Realness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Shining Like a Diamond!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Oozing Glamour and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

A Sexy Saree Can Never Go Wrong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Boss Lady Vibes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Just Chic Things!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Isn't she a fashion goddess in all of the above pics? We bet you cannot disagree. Definitely, she is a forever stunner who likes to slay in the style department all the damn time. We bow down to her dedication to stay stylish all day, every day. Happy birthday girl, keep winning hearts!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2023 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).