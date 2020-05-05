Jacqueline Fernandez Pouts, Preens, Flaunts Like Nobody Else Does in This Facetime Lockdown Photoshoot!

Jacqueline Fernandez Facetime Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is vivacious and she knows it! Channelling that oh-so-glamorous vibe at all times is her forte. With that signature charm, oodles of confidence and a peal of infectious laughter to boot, Jacqueline is a designer's muse, a stylist’s delight and a photographer's fantasy! Flaunting that lithe frame to the T, Jacqueline jumped aboard the Facetime photoshoot bandwagon. While experimentation with style may not be up to everyone’s alley, Jacqueline marches right ahead with her fashion stylist Chandini Whabi and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil in tow. Currently housed at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, Jacqueline stunned with the images shot by Sasha Jairam. We can always expect a distinct element of glamour when Jacqueline is around. This time, she took to a basic athleisure vibe of a bralette and cycling shorts to teach us a thing or two on the ways to spice things up!

Here is a closer look at Jacqueline. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Sultry, Saucy and Beautifully Addictive as the Bengali Bombshell in Badshah’s New Song, Genda Phool!

Jacqueline Fernandez - Sunkissed Sauciness

One set of pictures has Jacqueline stretching out and flaunting that lithe frame in a black bralette and cycling shorts. Wavy hair and natural makeup accompany. Mrs Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez's Netflix Release Gets all the Unwanted Reactions and a Big Thumbs Down from Twitterati.

Jacqueline Fernandez Facetime Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another set of pictures has Jacqueline posing, pouting and preening.

Jacqueline Fernandez Facetime Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While another set has her using the bed curtains for a dramatic vibe.

Jacqueline Fernandez Facetime Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was seen in Mrs. Serial Killer, a crime thriller Netflix film, written and directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis and is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.