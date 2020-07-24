Even before Jennifer Lopez compelled Google to have an "image" section, courtesy her very famous Versace dress, she was making headlines for her bold and edgy fashion choices. J Lo is not made for conventional fashion and she has a natural inclination to stand apart from the rest. Her attempts though ravishing aren't everyone's cup of tea and they are distinct in their own way. She's a fashion force to reckon with and an icon for generations to follow. A stylish mum, she knows how to carry herself with so much panache. Reese Witherspoon Wants Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube to Board Big Little Lies Season 3.

Jennifer Lopez's name is enough to make your jaws drop. She's beyond stunning and her aura is unmatched. For someone who takes her style game so seriously, her fashion attempts aren't always formal. They are playful at times and even risque if we can say. From plunging necklines to thigh-high slits, Lopez has nailed them all. The singer certainly likes rocking her red carpet appearances and there's no one who does it better than her. While her street-style is equally powerful and glamorous, we are in awe of her red carpet moments that are striking and oh-so-hot. From Deepika Padukone to Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez - Celebs are Obsessing Over these Tulle Gowns by Giambattista Valli (View Pics).

Let's have a look at some of our favourites...

In Anthony Vaccarello

In Armani Prive

In Gucci

In Ralph Lauren

In Richard Quinn

In Versace

In Zuhair Murad

Jennifer's attempts are effortless. From Dior to Armani, the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' singer has probably represented all the designer houses and strutted in style in their creations. She's a muse for many and a loyal client for others. A celebrity name who you'd like to have in your corner. J Lo is more than a mere name. She's a Goddess we don't mind worshipping. We hope she has a remarkable year ahead and continues making all drool-worthy appearances in future. Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

