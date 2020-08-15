Joe Jonas, the new daddy in Hollywood celebrates his birthday today and we know this year, the celebration would be extra special for him. The actor was blessed with a baby daughter on July 22 and if reports are to believe, he's busy sharing her pictures with his friends and family since then. Joe, who was a teen sensation along with his brother, Nick and Kevin continues to be that gorgeous man of every woman's dream. He's known for his modish fashion choices that go beyond the usual parameters. Seeing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Simpsons Avatar Makes Us Wish for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Sitcom Look (See Pic).

Joe's metrosexual wardrobe has often been the topic of discussion and we adore the way he presents himself. While Jonas brothers are known for their flamboyance, Joe stands out for preferring anything that's equal parts eccentric and subtle. His red carpet moments are admirable and it's a delight to see him mark all his dapper moments. As the Sucker singer gets ready to cut his birthday cake, we revisit some of his best fashion moments from the past. Ya, of course, you can join us in ogling at his pictures. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and Others Come Together for a Quarantine Version of The Princess Bride and It's Hilarious! (Watch Videos).

The Knight in Shining Armour

Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red on Red Carpet, 'Cos Why Not?

Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whoever Said Printed Jackets are Too Much!

Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eccentric is the Word!

Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper and How!

Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joe Having His Own 'Wow in White' Moment

Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our Favourite With His Favourite Men

Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joe's currently busy with his daddy duties and we bet he's gonna be a hands-on father. The year ahead looks nothing but beautiful for this handsome singer and here's sending him more luck and happiness. Happy Birthday, Joe! Have a great day ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).