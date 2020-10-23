It may as well be unsaid for it would be stating the obvious that Kajol Devgan is one of the brilliant actresses of her time. Her cinematic tidings have been consistently engaging, versatile and volatile, not necessarily in this order. On the fashion front, a serious vibe that she goes on to drip is how she has traversed a long way from those days of unbothered and unfashionable appearances to being a much sought after fashionista. A carefully curated style that is mature featuring the finer nuances of all that's in vogue but also ranks high on comfort is how she has developed a fashion arsenal that boasts of sarees, ethnic ensembles, neo-ethnic styles, resort fashion and casual on fleek ones with stylist Radhika Mehra. While Kajol has immortalised quite a few saree moments on-screen, off-screen too, she continues to revisit the saree vibe with the same versatility one after another. On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kajol flaunted a floral rose pink saree by Anita Dongre.

We love how Kajol has embraced the saree sassiness. The saree with its strong visual statement is also humble with all its finery and elegance. Here is a closer look at Kajol's yet another saree moment. What a WOW! Kajol Devgan Teams a Swimming Bustier With a Tassel Saree!

Kajol Devgan - Saree Chic

An Anita Dongre rose pink 'Roza' saree worth Rs.16,900 featuring floral motifs reminiscent of summer forests was paired with a sleeveless blouse, wavy hair and sunkissed glowy subtle glam. Kajol Devgan Channeling Her Inner Spring Goddess in Yellow Is the Perfect Modern Traditionalist Ensemble You Need!

Kajol Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biographical period action film featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles released in 3D on 10 January 2020. It garnered rave reviews and minted quite the moolah on the box office.

