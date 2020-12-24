Kajol Devgan got into the festivities with the regal midnight blue hue recently. The rich-hued Punit Balana ensemble worth Rs.28,500 was paired off with wavy hair and subtle makeup. We love how Kajol Devgan, one of the brilliant actresses of her time has traversed a long way from those days of unbothered and unfashionable appearances to being a style cynosure whose carefully curated fashion moments are now always worth reckon. Kajol has slowly but steadily embraced the finer nuances of all that's in vogue crafting a fine fashion arsenal featuring sarees, ethnic ensembles, neo-ethnic styles, resort fashion and casual on fleek ones in equal measures. Her go-to fashion stylist is Radhika Mehra whose keen styling sensibilities are evident in all of Kajol's styles.

Here is a closer look at Kajol's midnight-blue style moment.

Kajol Devgan - Festive Chic

A blue silk Chanderi Anarkali set worth Rs. 50,000 featuring Marodi handwork was by Punit Balana. Wavy hair, a subtle makeup with delicate earrings and gold strappy sandals completed her look.

Kajol Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kajol was seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biographical period action film featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. It garnered rave reviews and raked quite the moolah on the box office.

