Kareena Kapoor Khan is the OG fashionista of Bollywood. Even before Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her stellar and dramatic choices, it was Bebo who kept our minds occupied with her stunning appearances - both on and off-screen. Remember Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Well, the character was tailor-made for Kareena and she nailed it to T. A brilliant performer and a fashion force to reckon with making her a lethal combination to deal with. Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Make Way for the OG Fashion Queen of Bollywood!

Kareena's sartorial choices have always been perfect. She knows the art of dressing and has a persona that can nail the trickiest of designs. A muse for any designer, Bebo's tall and lean frame does most of the job and of course her signature pout. From stunning Anarkalis to evening gowns and kaftan, she has a penchant for everything that looks nice. However, for this article, we'll be focusing on her love for a kaftan.

A self-proclaimed kaftan enthusiast, Kareena loves the silhouette more than anything else. She carries it effortlessly and should be credited for making it popular with the masses. On that note, let's have a look at some of her best looks in a kaftan. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Amala Paul, Who Nailed This Yellow and Black Striped Co-Ord Set Better?

While on a Holiday

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Or Simply Lounging

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making Casual Appearances

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even For Her Party Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Maternity Fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Loves Her Kaftans

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And They Sure Look Good On Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Isn't she the loveliest?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).