Queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday on September 21 and that makes her a stylish Virgo. Over the years, Bebo has cemented her place as a fashionista who sets the ball rolling with her stellar appearances. From walking ramps at LFW as a showstopper to simply attending media and promotional events, the sheer aura that she has around her is simply intimidating. She's definitely a woman with fine taste and knows how to carry herself with so much panache. 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Aced Polka Dots Outfits Like a Pro!

Kareena's style evolution has been drastic - from opting for blonde hair to making us fall in love with her crazy fashion shenanigans, she has always been a name we look up to. Kareena's personal sense of styling is extremely casual for she wouldn't mind stepping out in her pyjamas. However, when the occasion demands her to dress up, she will instantly turn into a diva who demands your attention, no matter the occasion. A perfect muse for any designer, Kareena is a name that's powerful in itself and there's no one who can be as sassy as hers. Further to effectively introduce her as THE fashionista on the block, here's quickly reminiscing some of her best avatars of recent times. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Amala Paul, Who Nailed This Yellow and Black Striped Co-Ord Set Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kaftan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan Nailing Her Hot Skirt Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bebo Slaying in Her Emerald Green Evening Gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looking Exotic in Her Yellow Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

No One Nails a Saree As Well As Kareena!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink Anarkali

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Making an Impact in Her Blue Pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan! May you never stop slaying.

