Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy meeting her friends while occasionally taking some time out to be with her family members these days. The actress who's currently in her third trimester is waiting to welcome her second child and while she does that, let's take a moment to appreciate her stunning maternity choices. While Bebo has already made it loud and clear that she loves kaftans like no one else, yet she keeps thinking of new reasons and occasions to pique her interest further and make it more obvious. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Styling is on Fleek as She Starts Shooting for the New Season of her Radio Show 'What Women Want' (View Pics).

Kareena's newest fashion appearance sees her decked up in a printed kaftan and boy did she look fabulous?! The mum-to-be was seen arriving at her sister, Karisma Kapoor's residence with her little Taimur and we are glad to see her slay. Pairing her chic outfit with oversized sunglasses and well-trimmed hair, Bebo was able to exude all the glamorous vibes. Kareena has certainly made us fall in love with this silhouette and we can't stop digging her new look. Check out her stunning pictures below. Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups Her Maternity Fashion, Stuns in a Printed Co-Ord Set With Kolhapuris (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If reports are to believe, Bebo is due this month, post which she'll go on a maternity break for a couple of months and then get back to her professional commitments. Kareena's next release will be Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and we can't wait to see them reunite on the big screen once again! Until then, let's keep admiring the Begum of Pataudi, shall we?

