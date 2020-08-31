Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to shoot for her commitments while she is pregnant. The actress announced that she is expecting her second baby in January 2021. Today, she was spotted at Mumbai's uber-popular Mehboob Studios, shooting for an unknown project. An ad film, maybe? Her movie commitments are yet to go on floors. Well, it comes as no surprise because when Kareena was heavily pregnant with her first son, Taimur, she continued to work and making media appearances. Kareena had walked down the runway for a fashion show, shot for ads, made a Koffee with Karan appearance among many other outings during her first pregnancy. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu - Celebrity Couples Who Announced Pregnancy During Lockdown.

It was a rarity at that point in time for pregnant actresses to be so active. But this time around, it is different. The world is currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the government guidelines, people at risk, including pregnant women are advised to stay at home. To be noted, it is not a rule but an advisory. Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Yet Another Compelling Case for Maternity Style, This Time Its a Chic Ethnic Ivory Dress!

Well, a mom knows her body better. Protocols are being followed at all movie sets including social distancing, temperature checks and sanitation.

Check Out Kareena's Pics Here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Dharma Productions' movie, Good Newwz. Interestingly, she played the role of a pregnant woman in the comedy alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha, an adaptation of the Forrest Gump, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The actress is also expected to star in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht.

